What Does Joe Judge’s Return Mean for Patriots Coaching Staff?

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss the latest on Joe Judge’s return to the Patriots’ coaching staff and answer your Pats questions.

On Wednesday the New England Patriots announced that Joe Judge has been hired as offensive assistant. Judge spent 8 seasons with the Patriots from 2012 through the 2019 season and was a part of 3 Super Bowl winning teams.

