What does Matt Poitras Future Look Like with Boston Bruins? | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo answer some Bruins fan questions and discuss what the holdup is for Matt Poitras signing a contract with the Bruins
0:00 – Intro
1:41 – Latest on Boston Bruins moves this offseason
7:18 – Future of Matthew Poitras with Boston Bruins
20:59 – Prizepicks
22:15 – Subscribe to the podcast!
22:53 – Where do Bruins stack up against the rest of NHL next year?
28:09 – Riley Duran Hockey camp
29:51 – Joe and Mick answer your Bruins questions!
30:01 – How would you grade Bruins offseason so far
32:40 – Thoughts on Bruins front offices changes
35:04 – Which Bruins youngsters will be locked up in extensions?
39:48 – Any more moves coming from Bruins?
44:31 – What happened with Bruins and Viktor Arvidsson
47:10 – Reaction to changes in Red Wings Front Office
49:23 – What position will James Hagens play next season?
54:12 – Wrapping up!
Pucks with Haggs on CLNS Media is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 instantly in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup!