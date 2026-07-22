What does Matt Poitras Future Look Like with Boston Bruins? | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo answer some Bruins fan questions and discuss what the holdup is for Matt Poitras signing a contract with the Bruins

0:00 – Intro

1:41 – Latest on Boston Bruins moves this offseason

7:18 – Future of Matthew Poitras with Boston Bruins

20:59 – Prizepicks

22:15 – Subscribe to the podcast!

22:53 – Where do Bruins stack up against the rest of NHL next year?

28:09 – Riley Duran Hockey camp

29:51 – Joe and Mick answer your Bruins questions!

30:01 – How would you grade Bruins offseason so far

32:40 – Thoughts on Bruins front offices changes

35:04 – Which Bruins youngsters will be locked up in extensions?

39:48 – Any more moves coming from Bruins?

44:31 – What happened with Bruins and Viktor Arvidsson

47:10 – Reaction to changes in Red Wings Front Office

49:23 – What position will James Hagens play next season?

54:12 – Wrapping up!

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