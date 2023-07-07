What Does Oshae Brissett Bring to Celtics?

Bobby Manning welcomes Caitlin Cooper to the Garden Report, who writes about the Pacers and NBA on her newsletter Basketball, She Wrote. The Celtics signed Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, who Cooper will discuss along with Malcolm Brogdon’s first season in Boston and Indiana adding Bruce Brown while trying to compete with Tyrese Haliburton.

