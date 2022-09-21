What Does Robert Williams Injury Mean for the Celtics?

The Celtics have yet another roster spot to fill after injury complications. What does Brad Stevens need to do for the Celtics to get off to a good start, and what does this mean for them going against a stacked Eastern Conference?

TIMESTAMPS:

00:30 – Robert Williams knee issues might make him more disposable

2:05 – How does Robert III’s injury affect the roster?

4:45 – The solution for Williams’ loss is sizing up the wings.

6:00 – Who can the Celtics pick up as a defensive replacement?

10:12 – Opening day is less than a month away, who should you be looking forward to seeing?

17:00 – Jayson Tatum is growing into his role ahead of this season

20:00 – Is Wyc Grousbeck really willing to let Brad Stevens do WHATEVER it takes to win?

26:36 – Are the Celtics losing their title as a dynasty in the league?

29:00 – The entire East is going to be a battle the Celtics have to overcome

32:00 – The Celtics recent injury struggles could drop the Celtics in rank against a stacked East

35:51 – Kyrie said he’s coming for the Celtics this season, will the Nets be ready to back him up?

41:56 – Is it time for Jae Crowder to return to Boston?

