What Donovan Mitchell trade means for Celtics

Brian Robb and Tim McKone of 98.5 The Sports Hub give their instant reaction to Danny Ainge pulling off a blockbuster deal by sending Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs. How much of a threat are the young Cavs in the East this year and potentially down the road to Boston? The guys also analyze Danilo Gallinari’s torn meniscus and potential big opportunities up and down the roster in his absence.

