What Every Sport Fan Will Love about Living in Milwaukee

People move to different places for different reasons. It could be for a job, for family, or to retire.

Or maybe you’re someone who works remotely and can live anywhere you want.

For whatever reason you’re moving, if you find yourself in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, you’re in luck, because it’s a city people love. There’s plenty to do and see, not the least of which are all the professional sports.

Is it too presumptuous of us to assume that people will snatch up one of the Milwaukee houses for sale just to be close to all the other die-hard fans of Milwaukee-area sports? We don’t think so.

The fact is that sports fans absolutely love living in the Milwaukee area, mostly because they have access to so many sports right in their own backyards.

What are you in store for when you move to Milwaukee as a sports fan? Check it out.

Popular Now Richard Seymour Named To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Choice of Sports

The main thing to talk about with Milwaukee sports is that residents of the city get their choice when it comes to professional sports.

The city, of course, hosts the Milwaukee Brewers of Major League Baseball and the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association.

Like many other American cities with multiple professional sports teams, you won’t have to do too much inconvenient traveling to get between the two stadiums.

If you’re at the Brewers’ American Family Field on Brewers Way, you have to go a measly ten minutes to the Bucks’ Fiserv Forum on Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

If you ever have occasion to go from one to the other on the same day, you know you’re in for a pretty short and easy ride.

Not Too Far from NFL Territory

Most people out there who want to be accurate about things will not associate Milwaukee with the NFL at all. We should be quite clear: there is no professional football team in Milwaukee.

However, Milwaukee is in fact less than two hours from Green Bay up on Lake Michigan. And there in Green Bay, sports fans will of course find the Green Bay Packers.

Two hours or less is really not much of a trip if you’re a die-hard Packers fan and want to catch their home games every once in a while. You can see a game during the day and be home by nightfall.

So while it isn’t the catch-all for all professional sports, Milwaukee does actually offer quite a bit with its proximity to Packer territory. Plus, in Milwaukee, you do get college basketball from Marquette and UW-Milwaukee.

Milwaukee’s Waiting for Fans

In the end, if you’re moving to Milwaukee for business or pleasure or any other reason, you owe it to yourself to get involved in the city’s top-notch sports culture.

You’ll be surrounded by fellow fans who, as you might have seen on televised games, are quite intense about their love for their hometown teams! It’s all part of the experience.