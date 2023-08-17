What Games to Look Forward to as Celtics Schedule Comes Out Today

The Celtics and entire NBA schedule will come out at 3 p.m. EST today, with one of the more intriguing slate of games in recent franchise history ahead this fall through the spring. The league introduced its in-season tournament as part of the November slate, and Shams Charania revealed several of Boston’s games earlier this week. Here’s what we know so far:

The Celtics will face the Heat on Oct. 27 in Boston, though it will not mark Boston’s first game

The Celtics will travel to Los Angeles to play the Lakers Christmas, their eighth straight appearance

The Celtics will play the in-season tournament against the Nets , Friday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden, the Raptors on Friday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto, the Magic on Friday, November 24 at 2:30 p.m. in Orlando and the Bulls Tuesday, November 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Boston.

The in-season tournament concludes on Dec. 4-5 with the quarterfinals, the semifinals on Dec. 7 and the championship in Las Vegas on Dec. 9.

Here are some other games worth watching for:

Marcus Smart’s lone return to Boston with the Memphis Grizzlies – Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. on ESPN

Kyrie Irving, Grant Williams and the Mavericks facing Boston at the Garden for their only trip there – Mar. 1 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Ime Udoka's return as the head coach of the Rockets, which will only come once as a west team too – Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston

return as the head coach of the Rockets, which will only come once as a west team too – Danilo Gallinari teased his first matchup with the Celtics in Boston with the Wizards after Boston traded him in the Kristaps Porzingis deal. Former Celtic Mike Muscala also joined Washington in that deal – Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston and Apr. 14 at 1 p.m. on NBCSB.

LeBron James and the Lakers (Feb. 1 at 7:30 on ABC), Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets (Jan. 17 at 7:30 on ESPN) along with the Suns' big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal (Mar. 14 at 7:30 on ESPN) will all visit Boston once this season.

and the Lakers (Feb. 1 at 7:30 on ABC), and the Nuggets (Jan. 17 at 7:30 on ESPN) along with the Suns’ big three of , and (Mar. 14 at 7:30 on ESPN) will all visit Boston once this season. The schedule will also feature multiple rematches with the 76ers after the seven-game second round series last year (Dec. 1 and Feb. 27), and only one trip by the Heat to TD Garden after two straight east finals meetings (Oct. 27, with Jan. 25 and Feb. 11 in Miami).

No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama makes his lone trip to Boston on Jan. 17 at 7:30 on NBC Sports Boston.

Others: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit TD Garden on ESPN at 7:30 on Nov. 22, Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers visit Boston at 7:30 EST on NBCSB on Dec. 12, then Boston hits a west coast trip against the Warriors (Dec. 19), Kings (Dec. 20), Clippers (Dec. 23) and Lakers on Christmas.

and the Bucks visit TD Garden on ESPN at 7:30 on Nov. 22, and the Cavaliers visit Boston at 7:30 EST on NBCSB on Dec. 12, then Boston hits a west coast trip against the Warriors (Dec. 19), Kings (Dec. 20), Clippers (Dec. 23) and Lakers on Christmas. The Celtics visit Wembanyama’s Spurs on the road on New Year’s Eve at 7:00 EST.

Boston faces the Rockets and Mavericks on the road back-to-back on Jan. 21-22

The Clippers visit TD Garden on Jan. 27 at 7:00 before Zion Williamson potentially plays the Celtics in Boston two nights later on Jan. 29.

A long road trip awaits between Mar. 5-12 in Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Portland and Utah.

Rookies Chet Holmgren (Thunder, Apr. 3) and Scoot Henderson (Blazers, Apr. 7) visit the Celtics late in the season.

Read the full schedule here.