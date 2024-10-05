Close Menu
Subscribe
NHL

What happens if Jeremy Swayman does sign?

Joe Haggerty and Mick Colageo discuss what's next for Jeremy Swayman
Jackson TolliverBy 1 Min Read

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the B’s last preseason game and what could be in store for the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman if/when he does sign.

Pucks with Haggs is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.