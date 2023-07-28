Celtics Signed Jaylen Brown; Now What?

After weeks of waiting and wishing, the Boston Celtics and star Jaylen Brown came to terms on a 5 year, $304 Million Supermax extension to avoid free agency next offseason. The contract is the largest so far in NBA history, and with it, Brown plans to give back to the community, including helping promote black businesses and bring Black Wall Street to the city of Boston.

On top of Jaylen Brown’s plans to do go with his wealth, the Celtics also gave some updates on Derrick White’s role and the precarious situation with Malcolm Brogdon following the almost-trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. What happens next after the Celtics signed Jaylen Brown?

Join Tim Sheils and Wayne “Breezie” Brown as we discuss on Vitamin Cs!

Celtics All Access is on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA!

This episode is sponsored by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network! Visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON to get up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in bonus bets! Take your first swing at betting MLB on FanDuel and get TEN TIMES your first bet amount in bonus bets – up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS – win or lose.

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days.

Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!