On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Brendan Glasheen the voice of the Maine Celtics joins Greg to recap the Patriots 33-24 loss to the Dolphins in Week 18. Also, Bedard examines the struggles of Mac Jones and Matt Judon and looks ahead to Saturday’s Wild-Card game vs the Buffalo Bills.

0:24 Glash joins the pod!

2:00 What has happened to this Patriots team?

9:04 Defense can not get the key stop

12:25 Matthew Judon has become a liability

18:12 4th and 1 decision vs Dolphins

21:20 Mac Jones’ recent struggles

26:33 3 Up Down

30:02 Look ahead to Buffalo & State of the Bills

36:10 How many points do the Pats need vs Bills to win?

37:00 Is this season a succesful season?

38:57 Greg’s reaction the Brian Flores being fired

41:05 What’s next for Brian Flores?

43:26 Green Bay Packers or the field to win the Super Bowl?

45:05 BSJ member question of the day: Can Pats bring back Brian Flores vs Bills?

