What if Larry Bird was Drafted by the Knicks?

On this episode of the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob and Gary Tanguay discuss what Larry Bird on the Knicks would’ve looked like had New York drafted him in 1979.

What if Larry Bird had been drafted by the New York Knicks instead of the Boston Celtics? In this captivating podcast episode featuring sports legends Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman, we dive deep into the alternate history of the NBA and explore how Bird’s unique talents could have transformed the Knicks’ fortunes. From his scoring prowess to his compatibility with stars like Michael Ray Richardson and Bernard King, the discussion reveals the potential for a powerhouse team in New York. We also examine the coaching dynamics that could have shaped Bird’s career, comparing the styles of Hubie Brown and Bill Fitch. Join us as we speculate on the broader implications of Bird’s hypothetical move and reflect on the legacy of one of basketball’s greatest players.

00:00 – Introduction to the podcast

2:50 – Comparing Larry Bird and Bernard King

4:01 – Coaching styles of Hubie Brown and Bill Fitch

6:57 – Larry Bird’s impact on the Knicks

8:06 – Prize Picks: Daily fantasy sports explained

10:41 – Monarch Money: Personal finance tool overview

12:55 – Bob Knight’s regret about Larry Bird

14:01 – Celtics’ turnaround with Larry Bird

15:11 – Key players contributing to Celtics’ success

18:03 – Impact of Larry Bird on NBA history

Join this channel to get access to perks, exclusive content, rate games, moments, footage and LIVE NBA Legends Q&A and AMAs with members! Start on link below! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWJOKseXd–YsDaUsOt06gA/join

CLNS Media’s preferred Daily Fantasy partner is PrizePicks. Sign up at https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Get $50 in lineups when you play $5! Use Code CLNS