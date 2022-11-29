Subscribe
What Inspired Luke Kornet Dunk Celebration?

BOSTON, MA — Luke Kornet broke out a Stromile Swift tribute after an electrifying dunk in the Celtics 140-105 blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss the impact of Kornet and what inspired his dunk celebration.

