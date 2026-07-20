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What is Don Sweeney’s Long-Term Plan for Bruins? | Poke The Bear

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor answers some of your mailbag questions about Don Sweeney, the Bruins’ schedule, and Fraser Minten’s next contract.

0:00 – Welcome in!
3:13 – What’s Don Sweeney’s plan for the future of the Bruins?
12:18 – Will Bruins trade Mason Loheri or Henri Jokiharju?
16:59 – Prizepicks
18:13 – Looking at potential extensions for Fraser Minten & Marat Khusnutdinov
23:52 – Subscribe to the podcast!
24:19 – Looking at Bruins schedule this upcoming season
28:59 – Wrapping up!

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