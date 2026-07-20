What is Don Sweeney’s Long-Term Plan for Bruins? | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor answers some of your mailbag questions about Don Sweeney, the Bruins’ schedule, and Fraser Minten’s next contract.

0:00 – Welcome in!

3:13 – What’s Don Sweeney’s plan for the future of the Bruins?

12:18 – Will Bruins trade Mason Loheri or Henri Jokiharju?

16:59 – Prizepicks

18:13 – Looking at potential extensions for Fraser Minten & Marat Khusnutdinov

23:52 – Subscribe to the podcast!

24:19 – Looking at Bruins schedule this upcoming season

28:59 – Wrapping up!

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