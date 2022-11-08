What is Going On With Jaylen Brown?

In a narrow victory, the Boston Celtics pulled past the Memphis Grizzlies 109-106 on Monday night in Memphis. However, up until the 4th quarter of the game, Jaylen Brown seemed inconsistent and struggling to keep possession of the basketball, racking up seven turnovers and nearly half of Boston’s giveaways.

Why is Jaylen Brown struggling at times to start the season for Boston? Is there anything that Joes Mazzulla and the Celtics can do to mitigate these mental errors from Brown? Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon and Jimmy Toscano discuss Jaylen Brown’s performance against Memphis, and where the Boston star could look to improve as the team attempts to contend for an NBA championship.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!