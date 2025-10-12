What is the Celtics’ Best Rotation? | Celtics Beat

Dan Greenberg covers the Boston Celtics for Barstool Sports. Dan joins the program to discuss the new-look team, Josh Minott’s impact, and Anfernee Simons passes his first test.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
02:00 Jayson Tatum’s anticipated return
04:00 Key takeaways from preseason games
09:00 Concerns about the front court performance
11:12 Questions about front court switching
12:58 Need for better offensive spacing
18:27 Discussing team rotation and depth
21:12 Hugo’s impressive preseason performance
22:44 Importance of offensive rebounding
26:00 Developmental opportunities for young players
31:16 Celtics’ three-point shooting struggles
33:11 Derek White’s role
38:47 Anfernee Simons’ debut
41:30 Evaluating Anfernee Simons’ future with the team
45:25 Potential impact of Tatum’s return on Simons
49:02 Celtics’ strategy for Tatum’s return and future
52:01 Tatum’s mental block after injury
54:25 Tatum’s return timeline and expectations
58:02 Tatum’s best moments in Boston
