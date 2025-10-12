What is the Celtics’ Best Rotation? | Celtics Beat

Dan Greenberg covers the Boston Celtics for Barstool Sports. Dan joins the program to discuss the new-look team, Josh Minott’s impact, and Anfernee Simons passes his first test.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

02:00 Jayson Tatum’s anticipated return

04:00 Key takeaways from preseason games

09:00 Concerns about the front court performance

11:12 Questions about front court switching

12:58 Need for better offensive spacing

18:27 Discussing team rotation and depth

21:12 Hugo’s impressive preseason performance

22:44 Importance of offensive rebounding

26:00 Developmental opportunities for young players

31:16 Celtics’ three-point shooting struggles

33:11 Derek White’s role

38:47 Anfernee Simons’ debut

41:30 Evaluating Anfernee Simons’ future with the team

45:25 Potential impact of Tatum’s return on Simons

49:02 Celtics’ strategy for Tatum’s return and future

52:01 Tatum’s mental block after injury

54:25 Tatum’s return timeline and expectations

58:02 Tatum’s best moments in Boston

