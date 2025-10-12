Close Menu
Subscribe
Celtics Beat

What is the Celtics’ Best Rotation? | Celtics Beat

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read
Oct 10, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Gradey Dick (1) knocks the ball away from Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons (4) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Dan Greenberg covers the Boston Celtics for Barstool Sports. Dan joins the program to discuss the new-look team, Josh Minott’s impact, and Anfernee Simons passes his first test.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
02:00 Jayson Tatum’s anticipated return
04:00 Key takeaways from preseason games
09:00 Concerns about the front court performance
11:12 Questions about front court switching
12:58 Need for better offensive spacing
15:46 PrizePicks
18:27 Discussing team rotation and depth
21:12 Hugo’s impressive preseason performance
22:44 Importance of offensive rebounding
26:00 Developmental opportunities for young players
31:16 Celtics’ three-point shooting struggles
33:11 Derek White’s role
36:59 Raycon
38:47 Anfernee Simons’ debut
41:30 Evaluating Anfernee Simons’ future with the team
45:25 Potential impact of Tatum’s return on Simons
49:02 Celtics’ strategy for Tatum’s return and future
52:01 Tatum’s mental block after injury
54:25 Tatum’s return timeline and expectations
58:02 Tatum’s best moments in Boston

Celtics Beat is Powered by

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.