Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston break down the Celtics agreeing to a five-year supermax extension with Jaylen Brown and the long-term ramifications for the team. The guys also discuss where the Celtics stand this offseason and what to watch for next with Brown locked up for the long term.
- Home
- NBA
- NFL
- MLB
- NHL
- Betting
- NBA History
- Podcasts
- podcast
- podcast
- podcast
- About
Subscribe to Updates
Get the latest creative news from FooBar about art, design and business.
What Jaylen Brown supermax extension means for Celtics
By CLNS MediaUpdated:1 Min Read
Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston break down the Celtics agreeing to a five-year supermax extension with Jaylen Brown and the long-term ramifications for the team. The guys also discuss where the Celtics stand this offseason and what to watch for next with Brown locked up for the long term.
CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.