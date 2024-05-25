What kind of team are the Bruins building?

Conor Ryan is joined by Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss some of the quotes from Bruins leadership on how the front office will be constructing the 2024-25 roster. With so much cap space, how will the Bruins assess their areas of need, and who will be making their way out of town? That, and much more!

0:00 – Good chemistry with Puck

1:03 – Bruins’ 2023-24 season close

3:22 – Bruins’ talent deficiency

5:56 – Addressing Bruins’ offseason needs

7:46 – Bringing out flavor

11:29 – Building a dynamic team

14:17 – Chandler Stevenson as a bridge option

20:19 – Puck duah’s struggles

22:36 – Charley Coyle’s comments

24:18 – Dealing with Jake DeBrusk’s future

25:50 – Predicting Jake DeBrusk’s departure

31:24 – Signing multiple players

33:10 – Evaluating potential replacements

39:24 – Trade possibilities analyzed

41:04 – Need for roster improvements

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.