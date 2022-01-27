What Made David Ortiz a HOFer + Barry Bonds & Roger Clemens Belong in HOF w/ Rob Dibble

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Rob Dibble to react to David Ortiz being named a First-ballot Hall of Famer and why it’s a disgrace Barry Bond and Roger Clemens are not heading to Cooperstown.

Dibble is a former MLB Flame Thrower, Nasty Boy and the 1990 NLCS MVP & MLB World Series Champ. Checkout his show: @RobDibbleShow on @979ESPN and follow him @robdibble49 on Twitter!

0:45 What made David Ortiz a HOFer

4:15 David Ortiz was more than just a great player

8:30 David Ortiz defined Red Sox greatness in a great era

15:25 Ortiz at his best in the biggest moments

20:30 Barry Bonds & Roger Clemens Belong in Cooperstown

21:30 Owners & Bud Selig benefitted from players of steroid era

25:30 All deserving players should be in HOF, even w/ disclaimer

