What Matters from Celtics Collapse vs Cavaliers?

The Celtics led by 22 after Payton Pritchard tossed an alley-oop to Luke Kornet and a pair of put-back buckets to seize what should’ve been an insurmountable lead. Boston hadn’t blown a lead that large in the fourth quarter in 10 years, and doing so to bookend an 11-game win streak gives the team some leeway on what could’ve marked a panic button loss in a different context. The Celtics looked tired as the Cavaliers poured on 8-of-11 three point shooting while Boston literally missed every jump shot in the final frame — 0-for-14 outside of a Kristaps Porzingis push shot.

Cleveland, after emerging as the east’s second-best team since 2024 began, showed both perseverance in winning 105-104 and their defensive might. The Cavaliers stayed attached to the Celtics, navigated screens effortlessly and plugged Georges Niang in the lane away from Kornet to disrupt Boston’s rim reads. It both disrupted Jayson Tatum, showing him two sometimes, switching and playing Jarrett Allen up to prevent comfortable pull-ups.

Dean Wade hit five threes, an obvious anomaly, but that’s not the story. The Celtics collectively took a deep breath, committed some careless turnovers, didn’t box out on a critical possession then tried to drain out the clock on the game before Jayson Tatum committed an offensive foul down one with no time left. It again called into question the team’s late game execution, poise and pace — Joe Mazzulla admitted playing too slow after.

Other notes from the collapse…