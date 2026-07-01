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What Mitchell Robinson signing means for Celtics | You Got Boston

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell brings up Celtics reporter Jack Simon to discuss Mitchell Robinson signing a 3-year, $47 million deal with the team. A closer look at what Robinson brings to the Celtics, what this means for the Celtics frontcourt depth, and how this signing can be as impactful as possible.

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