What Moves Do the Celtics Need to Make this Offseason? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis dive into the latest storylines surrounding the Boston Celtics following their first-round exit to the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs.

They discuss what the future holds for Jaylen Brown and react to Brad Stevens’ end-of-season press conference. Gary and Sherrod also give their thoughts on what changes they’d like to see in the offseason and what adjustments Joe Mazzulla needs to make for next season.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:56 What does the future hold for Jaylen Brown?

12:06 Should the Celtics test the market for Jaylen Brown?

17:58 PrizePicks

19:13 How will Brown’s impressive season affect his dynamic with Tatum? What Celtics need to work on for next year

28:00 Thoughts on Brad Stevens’ press conference

34:45 What moves should the Celtics make in the offseason?

44:42 What changes does Mazzulla need to make?

50:00 Final thoughts on the season

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