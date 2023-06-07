What Needs to Change with the Bruins?

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.com discuss the recent news regarding Tyler Bertuzzi. Evan and Scott also dive into a huge question: What needs to change?

5:00 – What will it take to free up space to sign Tyler Bertuzzi?

9:00 – Any reason to worry about signing Bertuzzi long term?

14:00 – What is Taylor Hall’s trade value?

19:00 – What must change with this team?

27:00 – Potential 1C trades to make

31:00 – Should the Bruins go out and pull the trigger on a deal for a 1C?

34:00 – A position the Bruins need to add to that no one is talking about

