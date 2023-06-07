    Subscribe
    Bruins Beat

    What Needs to Change with the Bruins?

    Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 361
    CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

    Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.com discuss the recent news regarding Tyler Bertuzzi. Evan and Scott also dive into a huge question: What needs to change?

    5:00 – What will it take to free up space to sign Tyler Bertuzzi?

    9:00 – Any reason to worry about signing Bertuzzi long term?

    14:00 – What is Taylor Hall’s trade value?

    19:00 – What must change with this team?

    27:00 – Potential 1C trades to make

    31:00 – Should the Bruins go out and pull the trigger on a deal for a 1C?

    34:00 – A position the Bruins need to add to that no one is talking about

