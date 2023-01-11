What now for Belichick, Kraft, Mac & the Patriots?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick put a bow on the entire Patriots regular season. The two discuss what went wrong for New England and how they can begin to fix it during the offseason.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:20 Patriots postseason meeting with Belichick and Kraft

7:29 Bills’ final press conference

12:00 Is Mac the QB of the future?

19:52 The Rooney Rule and its impact on the Pats

23:22 Options at Offensive Coordinator for New England

29:19 Is Jerod Mayo on the way out?

34:30 Bills game discussion

40:00 Where Mac Jones and offense finished up

41:20 Will the defense ever be able to stop Josh Allen?

44:25 Special teams debacle & Cam Achord

47:25 3 up/3 down

49:11 BSJ member question: Did Bill take a shot at ownership over FA spending?

