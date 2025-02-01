What on Earth is Terry Rozier Thinking? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

A. Sherrod Blakely is joined by Amin Elhassan of Meadowlark Media and Sirius XM Sports. They discussed the current situation of former Celtic Terry Rozier, who is being federally investigated for conspiring in an illegal betting scheme. Next, they look back on a trade that never was: Kevin Garnett going from the Timberwolves to the Suns.

