What Patriots Can Expect From A.J. Brown with Eagles Writer Devin Jackson | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Devin Jackson to the show to dive into what the Patriots are getting in newly acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown, his reported divide with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and more!

0:00 – Welcome in Devin Jackson!

3:21 – What happened between A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts?

9:53 – Should Patriots be worried about potential decline in A.J. Brown’s numbers?

13:51 – What happened last year with connection between A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts

17:06 – Prizepicks

18:16 – What are Patriots getting in A.J. Brown?

22:03 – Could Patriots use A.J. Brown more in Slot?

25:57 – Who won the A.J. Brown trade Patriots or Eagles?

30:21 – Wrapping up!

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