What Patriots Player will Take Biggest Step Back this Season?

On this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast Mike Giardi is joined by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Andy Hart. The guys discuss what Patriots players might take the biggest step back this season. The guys look at several potential candidates who could take a step back this season specifically looking at veteran players. The guys discuss potential step back seasons from OT Morgan Moses, TE Hunter Henry as well as free agent signing safety Kevin Byard. They guys also address two players heading into year 2 who could potentially also take a step back in RB TreVeyon Henderson as well as now Center Jared Wilson who will be moving from OG to Center this season.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/tPPn4O2xSUI

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