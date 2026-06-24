What Patriots Will Make NFL Top 100 Players List for 2026

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the NFL starting to release the NFL’s Top 100 Players list of 2026. The guys discuss what Patriots should be locks to make the list and breakdown where they could rank on the list. They also discuss who they think should be on the list but unfortunately think they will be left off the list. Finally they take a look what Patriot could make the list next season.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:28 – What Patriots will be on NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2026 List?

2:21 – Where will Drake Maye rank in NFL Top 100?

Will Drake Maye land in the top 10 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players List? “I think he’s gonna come out probably in the top 10…We know what Drake Maye did last year. Really it’s just the age I think that’s holding him back from being really in like the top, top of that list but I’m… pic.twitter.com/HUFjtXM3la — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 24, 2026



3:05 – Where will Christian Gonzalez rank in NFL Top 100

3:58 – Will Stefon Diggs make the list?

4:33 – Will Milton Williams make the list?

5:25 – Will Stefon Diggs & Milton Williams make the list?

7:01 – Will A.J. Brown make top 100 List?

8:14 – Will Kevin Byard make Top 100 List?

8:53 – What Patriots should be on NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2026 List?

9:00 – Rhamondre Stevenson

.@tkyles39 has high praise for #Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson and explains why he should be on NFL’s Top 100 Players List: “I don’t think there’s a more well-rounded running back in the NFL than Rhamondre Stevenson.” pic.twitter.com/7tnGyqUl7t — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 24, 2026



13:30 – Marcus Jones

15:39 – Prizepicks

16:42 – Who could make Top 100 List next year from Patriots?

17:04 – Alijah-Vera Tucker

17:54 – Reggie Gilliam

18:43 – Craig Woodson

19:18 – TreVeyon Henderson

20:40 – Wrapping up!

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