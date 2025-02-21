What players are capable of shaking up their draft order at the Combine? | All 32 NFL Podcast

On this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast, Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson discuss the NFL Combine’s biggest potential risers and which players could shake up the draft order with standout performances.

They also break down top prospects who could fit the New England Patriots, analyzing key positions of need and possible targets for the team.

0:00 Who can improve their stock at combine?

1:00 EDGE Jalon Walker

8:00 EDGE Mykel Williams

13:51 EDGE James Pearce Jr.

18:30 EDGE Shemar Stewart

22:30 OT Josh Simmons

25:50 OL Will Campbell

33:55 WR Luther Burden Jr.

All 32 NFL Podcast is presented by:

