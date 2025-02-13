Close Menu
What Scheme Changes Can We Expect from Patriots in 2025?

CLNS Media

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a look at what the Patriots could look like under a new coaching staff in 2025. With the return of Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator, the discussion centers on how the Patriots can revitalize their offense. Plus, we analyze the defensive shifts under new coordinator Terrell Williams.

0:00 – Intro

2:01 – Josh McDaniels Offense

6:07 – Return of fullback

9:15 – More shotgun formations

10:56 – Motion with purpose

12:34 – Empowering the quarterback

15:00 – Quarterback mobility emphasized

17:00 – Run game concepts analyzed

19:56 – Drake’s running usage

22:24 – QB design runs

25:02 – Trick plays discussed

26:39 – Josh’s unpredictability

29:06 – Terrell Williams’ defense

32:27 – Edge defenders’ size

34:00 – Defensive formations overview

36:44 – Simulated pressures explained

39:48 – Simulated pressures discussed

42:06 – Patriots’ defensive schemes

44:04 – Future expectations outlined

