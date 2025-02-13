What Scheme Changes Can We Expect from Patriots in 2025?

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a look at what the Patriots could look like under a new coaching staff in 2025. With the return of Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator, the discussion centers on how the Patriots can revitalize their offense. Plus, we analyze the defensive shifts under new coordinator Terrell Williams.
0:00 – Intro
2:01 – Josh McDaniels Offense
6:07 – Return of fullback
9:15 – More shotgun formations
10:56 – Motion with purpose
12:34 – Empowering the quarterback
15:00 – Quarterback mobility emphasized
17:00 – Run game concepts analyzed
19:56 – Drake’s running usage
22:24 – QB design runs
25:02 – Trick plays discussed
26:39 – Josh’s unpredictability
29:06 – Terrell Williams’ defense
32:27 – Edge defenders’ size
34:00 – Defensive formations overview
36:44 – Simulated pressures explained
39:48 – Simulated pressures discussed
42:06 – Patriots’ defensive schemes
44:04 – Future expectations outlined
