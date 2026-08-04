What Should Be Expected from James Hagens This Year? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan detail what should be expected from James Hagens this season. They also get into the logjam on defense. What if they go into the season with all these D?

0:00 – Welcome in!

2:30 – Expectations for James Hagens this season

14:29 – Prizepicks

16:05 – Should Bruins keep James Hagens on the Wing instead of Center?

20:40 – What do Bruins do with all their defensemen?

30:37 – Wrapping up!

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