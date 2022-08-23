What Should Be Expected From Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Bruins Top Players?

Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss what should be expected from Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and the Bruins top players in the 2022-23 season. There are some fun predictions in there, as well as some realistic ones. As always, the guys will be proven 100 percent right.

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BRUINS a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!