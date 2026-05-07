What Should Don Sweeney and the Bruins Do This Offseason? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Steve Conroy dive into Don Sweeney and Cam Neely’s comments from their end-of-season press conference. Evan and Steve get into the biggest things the Bruins must do this offseason.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest!

1:35 – Takeaways from Bruins end of season press conference

5:57 – How do Bruins improve this offseason

17:22 – Awaken 180

18:26 – Prizepicks

20:11 – Are Bruins in trouble after missing out on pick from Maple Leafs this year?

24:00 – How do Bruins improve core this offseason?

28:58 – Who should be Bruins captain?

33:32 – Should Bruins blow it up this offseason?

36:48 – How should Bruins approach offseason

40:49 – Wrapping up!

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