What Should Don Sweeney and the Bruins Do This Offseason? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Steve Conroy dive into Don Sweeney and Cam Neely’s comments from their end-of-season press conference. Evan and Steve get into the biggest things the Bruins must do this offseason.
0:00 – Welcome in Guest!
1:35 – Takeaways from Bruins end of season press conference
5:57 – How do Bruins improve this offseason
17:22 – Awaken 180
18:26 – Prizepicks
20:11 – Are Bruins in trouble after missing out on pick from Maple Leafs this year?
24:00 – How do Bruins improve core this offseason?
28:58 – Who should be Bruins captain?
33:32 – Should Bruins blow it up this offseason?
36:48 – How should Bruins approach offseason
40:49 – Wrapping up!
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