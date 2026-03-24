What Should James Hagens and the Bruins Do?

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan break down every option for James Hagens and the Bruins. The guys provide important context. They also discuss what the Bruins should do in net in the final 12 months.

00:00 Start

1:20 What should James Hagens and

21:45 PrizePicks

22:57 More Hagens talk

37:55 Haggs’ journey with Awaken 180! Reserve your consultation today!

39:09 Red Wings win and final thoughts

Reserve your consultation today at ⁠http://awaken180weightloss.com⁠. Tell ’em you heard it from Joe Haggerty or on our CLNS podcasts. That’s awaken180weightloss.com.

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