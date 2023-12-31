What Should the Bruins Change in 2024?

On today’s episode of Bruins Beat, Conor Ryan teams up with Evan Marinofsky for a reflective and forward-looking discussion on the Boston Bruins. They start by looking back at the year 2023, pondering what it will be remembered for in Bruins history. The conversation then shifts to the key areas the Bruins need to address in 2024, including the one major aspect they need to improve. A significant topic of discussion is the looming big question in the Bruins’ forward lineup. Additionally, they explore the possibilities of the Bruins acquiring future assets in the upcoming year and wrap up with a thought-provoking debate on whether their predictions for 2024 need a revision, given the developments and potential shifts in the team’s dynamics.

– What will 2023 be remembered for in Bruins land?

– The one thing the Bruins need to clean up in 2024

– A big question looms up front

– Can the Bruins acquire future assets in the new year?

– Are we changing predictions for 2024?

