What Should the Bruins Do in Net?

Evan Marinofsky is joined by Joe Pohoryles of The Hockey News to discuss one of the highly debated topics surrounding the Bruins: the future of the goaltending tandem. Is trading Ullmark a foregone conclusion? Plus, what will the Bruins do with Jake Debrusk? That, and much more!

Topics:

– Evan and Joe just so happened to be going to the same place this weekend

– What should the Bruins do this offseason?

– Would you ever trade Jeremy Swayman?

– Jake DeBrusk

– What should the top six look like next season?

