What Should the Bruins Do With Elias Lindholm? | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Elias Lindholm’s contract, what Darren Raddysh would look like in Boston, and James Hagens’ play for Team USA at the World Championship.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

02:10 What to do with Elias Lindholm

18:42 Awaken180

19:51 PrizePicks

22:08 Should the Bruins sign Darren Raddysh? Rasmus Andersson?

34:49 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!

35:07 James Hagens scratched

38:48 Thanks for watching!

Poke the Bear on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!