What Should the Celtics do this Offseason? | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell brings on analyst Nik Land to discuss what went wrong in the 2026 playoffs vs the 76ers, and what the Celtics could do in the offseason to get better. Plus, what Nik would have done differently as head coach, and how Brad Stevens can help reshape this roster.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

4:39 – Revisiting Celtics-76ers series

18:36 – Prizepicks

20:11 – What should the Celtics do this offseason?

27:19 – Should Celtics trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason?

30:54 – Players Celtics should target this offseason?

37:13 – Wrapping up!

You Got Boston on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5