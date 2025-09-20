What Stood Out from the First Bruins Training Camp Practice? | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Marco Sturm’s first practice as Bruins head coach, the locker-room dynamics in play, and Boston’s early line combinations.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
02:45 Takeaways from first Bruins training camp practice
12:25 Why Morgan Geekie is vital to the Bruins’ success this season
16:44 PrizePicks
18:02 Reacting to Sturm and Zadorov’s comments
23:42 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!
24:17 David Pastrnak absent at training camp due to tendonitis injury
26:19 Don Sweeney offers no PTO’s to free agents
29:07 Thanks for watching!
