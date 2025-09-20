Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

What Stood Out from the First Bruins Training Camp Practice? | Poke the Bear

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Marco Sturm’s first practice as Bruins head coach, the locker-room dynamics in play, and Boston’s early line combinations.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
02:45 Takeaways from first Bruins training camp practice
12:25 Why Morgan Geekie is vital to the Bruins’ success this season
16:44 PrizePicks
18:02 Reacting to Sturm and Zadorov’s comments
23:42 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!
24:17 David Pastrnak absent at training camp due to tendonitis injury
26:19 Don Sweeney offers no PTO’s to free agents
29:07 Thanks for watching!

Poke the Bear is Powered by

💰 Prize Picks – ⁠⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠⁠
Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.