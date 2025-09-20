What Stood Out from the First Bruins Training Camp Practice? | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Marco Sturm’s first practice as Bruins head coach, the locker-room dynamics in play, and Boston’s early line combinations.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

02:45 Takeaways from first Bruins training camp practice

12:25 Why Morgan Geekie is vital to the Bruins’ success this season

16:44 PrizePicks

18:02 Reacting to Sturm and Zadorov’s comments

23:42 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!

24:17 David Pastrnak absent at training camp due to tendonitis injury

26:19 Don Sweeney offers no PTO’s to free agents

29:07 Thanks for watching!

Poke the Bear is Powered by

💰 Prize Picks – ⁠⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠⁠

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!