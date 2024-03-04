What the Bruins Could Do at the Trade Deadline

Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal joins Evan on the show today to discuss the approaching trade deadline, and give his thoughts on what the Bruins might do to improve their roster while navigating their very limited cap space.

Topics:

– Bruins held onto a lead!

– The good and the bad were on display against Vegas

– Evan has a new take of what the front office might do

– How have Divver’s deadline views changed?

– Noah Hanifin

– The future of Jake DeBrusk

– What a rebuild might look like

