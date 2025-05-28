What the Celtics are Most likely to do this offseason ft. salary cap expert Keith Smith | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell hosts Spotrac cap expert Keith Smith to discuss the Celtics’ offseason and second apron restrictions in a new You Got Boston episode. Keith is a cap expert who joins the show to break down the financial and basketball penalties the Celtics are subject to this offseason, what types of moves are most feasible and realistic, and much more. Tune in for a crash course on the Celtics’ potential offseason moves, salary cap restrictions, and much more.

Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to the You Got Boston Podcast w/ Noa Dalzell on CLNS Media, Apple and Spotify!

🍎Apple: ⁠⁠https://tinyurl.com/bdtr9jt6⁠⁠

✳️Spotify: ⁠⁠https://tinyurl.com/5xx2tudn⁠⁠

📺YouTube: ⁠⁠youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠