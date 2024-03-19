What the hell are the Patriots doing?

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles give their thoughts on the Patriots’ free agency thus far as the team misses out on some key free agents as the team is set to rebuild, and Greg has some concern about Jerod Mayo. That, and much more!

EPISODE TIMELINE:

00:30 – Pats reportedly not trading #3 pick

03:57 – Onwenu at right tackle

08:30 – Tyron Smith

11:52 – Jonah Williams

14:50 – Charles Leno Jr

17:33 – Trading for a WR

20:50 – KJ Osborn

23:40 – Have the Patriots improved?

33:30 – Wolf’s ability to rebuild

39:25 – Drake Maye at #3

44:45 – Concern about Mayo

