Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

What the hell happened in Indy?

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the  Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, John Zannis of CLNS Media joins Greg to recap what went wrong in the Patriots-Colts game.

0:26 Patriots fail to execute vs Colts

9:55 Belichick remains conservative on 4th down

18:24 Things to worry about from Colts game

23:05 Things to feel confident after Colts game

31:39 BSJ member question of the day

