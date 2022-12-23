What the Hell Happened to the Celtics in December?

Bobby Manning covers the Celtics for CLNS Media and Boston Sports Journal. Bobby drops by the podcast to chat about Boston’s recent skid, what went wrong against the Pacers, and how great Rob Williams looks. Twitter: @realbobmanning

3:56 Boston’s lazy play is costing them

13:10 Putting the Celtics cold streak into perspective

22:11 Brogdon and White drop-off from hot start

31:15 Rob looks GREAT

