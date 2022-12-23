Join The Network Subscribe
Featured Videos

What the Hell Happened to the Celtics in December?

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Bobby Manning covers the Celtics for CLNS Media and Boston Sports Journal. Bobby drops by the podcast to chat about Boston’s recent skid, what went wrong against the Pacers, and how great Rob Williams looks. Twitter: @realbobmanning

3:56 Boston’s lazy play is costing them

13:10 Putting the Celtics cold streak into perspective

Trending
Who Gets the Blame for the Celtics Recent Struggles?

22:11 Brogdon and White drop-off from hot start

31:15 Rob looks GREAT

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. Celtics Beat is powered by BetOnline.AG. Go to BetOnline.AG today and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% sign-up bonus.

Post Views: 1
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.