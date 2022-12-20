What the Las Vegas loss means for the Patriots future

In a solo episode, Andrew details the Patriots’ top-down crisis on offense, covers what went wrong in Las Vegas besides the final laterals, the Pats’ updated playoff odds, players who quietly shined on film and your questions in the podcast’s biggest mailbag yet.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

Go to BetOnline.Ag and Use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Checkout Calm, the #1 app for sleep and meditation, Get a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription. Go to https://calm.com/GARDEN !

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/