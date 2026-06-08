What the NBA Playoffs Have Revealed About the Celtics | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell dives into the NBA playoffs and discusses what the last few rounds – and the NBA Finals – have shown us about the Celtics (both this past season and what the future might hold). Plus, some Giannis stuff.
00:00 Intro
00:51 Joe Mazzulla’s world tour
04:49 Draft preview
05:51 Payton Pritchard
07:26 PrizePicks
09:36 What can the Celtics learn from the 2026 NBA Playoffs?
26:47 Thanks for watching!
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