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What to Expect From Bruins in Playoffs | Pucks with Haggs

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty answers your fan questions about fair expectations for the B’s in the playoffs, and what should the expectations be for James Hagens in his NHL debut

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