What to expect from Jayson Tatum this year

On this episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn and Kwani Lunis discuss the biggest stories around the Boston Celtics, and the rest of the NBA. Gary gives his take on what to expect from Jayson Tatum coming off a championship season, Sherrod talks about how scary this new version of Jaylen Brown is, and much more!

