What to Expect from Jayson Tatum’s return | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to the news that Jayson Tatum is questionable to play in Friday’s game between the Celtics and the Mavericks. Plus, what Derrick White and Hugo Gonzalez had to say about Tatum’s return and re-acclimation.

Topics:
00:00 Jayson Tatum is coming back!
10:20 Derrick White, Hugo Gonzalez react
13:03 PrizePicks
14:12 What to EXPECT from Jayson Tatum Return

