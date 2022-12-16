What to know about McDaniels and Raiders

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview New England’s Week 15 showdown against Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders.



TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:22 McDaniels’ Raiders … Is he a good Head Coach?

13:15 Raiders Offense

26:05 Is Derek Carr the guy for Las Vegas?

33:35 Raiders defense

40:22 Game Pick: Pick ‘em; O/U 44.5

