What to make of Bruins Free Agency Moves | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor shares some leftover thoughts from the Bruins’ moves on Wednesday.

0:00 – Welcome

1:56 – Takeaways from Bruins Free Agency moves

11:02 – Prizepicks

12:37 – Next potential moves for Boston Bruins

16:50 – Subscribe to the podcast!

17:22 – Next potential moves for Boston Bruins

23:00 – Wrapping up!

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